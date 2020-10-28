Advertisement

Flint mayor warns against trick-or-treating due to COVID-19 surge

Mayor Neeley is cohosting five alternative events around the city on Halloween
Trick-or-treaters collecting candy last Halloween.
Trick-or-treaters collecting candy last Halloween.(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is warning families to avoid trick-or-treating on Halloween and instead promoting a series of alternative events around the city that evening.

Neeley is concerned about the increasing surge of COVID-19 cases and the possibility of spreading the illness even more with people going door-to-door on Halloween. He issued a warning against trick-or-treating on the advice of his medical adviser and a dean from Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine based in Flint.

“The number of COVID-19 cases locally is at an all-time high. We can still celebrate Halloween, but it is important to do so in a safe way,” Neeley said. “Going door-to-door is too big of a risk for you, your family, your neighbors and our entire community.”

Neeley’s administration is cohosting the following events on Saturday:

  • Noon in Sarvis Park, 4000 Wisner St. -- Candy hunt and parade hosted by Sarvis Park Neighborhood Association.
  • 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Latinx Technology and Community Center, 2101 Lewis St.
  • 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway.
  • 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Flint Development Center, 4121 Martin Luther King Ave.
  • 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Berston Field House, 3300 N. Saginaw St., in partnership with state Rep. Cynthia Neeley and County Commissioner Bryant Nolden.

Other community trick-or-treating alternatives include a drive-through candy giveaway offered by Bedrock Apparel at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint and several church events, which are being planned with COVID-19 prevention measures.

“This is a highly contagious disease that can result in death or permanent disability — and it is once again spreading quickly and aggressively. It is urgent that families again limit their exposure to anyone outside their household starting immediately,” said Dr. Lawrence Reynolds, who is Neeley’s medical adviser.

Neeley pointed out that his warning is not a legal requirement, but he issued it as a precaution.

