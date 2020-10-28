Advertisement

Food Bank of Eastern Michigan doubles 2019 output already this year

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan passed out 33 million pounds of food to families in need during the coronavirus pandemic from March through October of 2020.

That amount in seven months is double what the organization distributed for all of 2019. They are gearing up for what could be the toughest winter season in the food bank’s history.

The line stretched as far as the eye could see down Lewis Street as dozens waited at the Martus Luna Food Pantry on Wednesday.

“We get here at 6 a.m. and there’s already a line,” said Art Luna, who is director of the pantry.

This isn’t the first distribution to see lines like this. As the coronavirus pandemic possibility enters a second large wave, the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan expects to see historic need in mid-Michigan communities.

“Last week we had over 400 families. We started doing this when the pandemic started,” Luna said. “Over the last three months we’ve seen over 6,000 people and 3,000 families.”

The holiday season also brings a greater need for families, but Food Bank of Eastern Michigan CEO Kara Ross said the nonprofit is hoping to raise $800,000 to keep up with the need they expect this year.

“Being in this work for more than 20 years, I’ve never seen anything like this,” she said. “The unemployment and people being underemployed right now working two or three jobs. We’re just so thankful for the community partners who can help.”

Flint’s Martus Luna Food Pantry typically serves around 20,000 people a year on average. This year they’re on track to serve nearly double that number. Click here for more information about how to support the pantry.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pandemic brings rise in domestic violence cases, non-profits needing community’s help

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
On the rise. According to data from the National Domestic Violence Hotline, calls placed into the hotline have risen 9% nationally this year. In Michigan, out of more than 1,800 cases from January to June – 97% of those involved emotional and verbal abuse.

Crime

Women accused of smuggling cell phones for Genesee County Jail inmates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The women who worked for vendors of the jail are now new inmates.

Good Kids

Linden girl with big heart helps raise money for C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
A Linden girl is going above and beyond to help children who are sick.

Community

Work begins on debris in Sanford following weather delay

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
It’s the biggest cleanup project to place since historic floods caused millions of dollars in damage following the collapse of the Edenville and Sanford dams back in May.

Latest News

Community

FISH food pantry in Grand Blanc Township facing unprecedented need for donations

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
FISH food pantry in Grand Blanc is in need of boxes of cereal and ready-made non-perishable meals as the pantry continues to see an uptick in families needing assistance heading into the holiday season.

Crime

Kevin Bacon’s parents dispute defense’s claim their son asked for death

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Police found the 25-year-old dead inside Mark David Latunski’s home. The defense is claiming Kevin Bacon wanted to die and Latunski was helping him commit suicide.

News

Michigan care facilities concerned but happy to welcome visitors again

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Elisse Ramey
Although families have been allowed to safely visit outdoors since September, Governor Whitmer went a step farther Wednesday by allowing indoor visitation at residential care facilities for the first time in about seven months.

Politics

Vernon Township voters get ballots with wrong school board race

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Every clerk knows issues will arise, but one problem in Shiawassee County could eventually lead to a recount.

Coronavirus

McLaren Flint doctor says wearing masks, taking precautions will curb COVID-19 increase

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
McLaren Flint's Medical Director of Infection Prevention said the uptick in cases over the last few weeks indicates a third surge of COVID-19.

Community

Poll workers prepare for more tasks, busier Election Day

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Many offices are still looking for people to step up; but in Genesee County, one clerk's office has been luckier than others.