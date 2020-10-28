Advertisement

JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Tuesday was another forgettable weather day across Mid-Michigan.  While the northern parts of the area did manage to see some sunshine, it really didn’t help temperatures very much.  The southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area saw some pesky showers linger.  The trend for the rest of the night will be for the clouds to continue to break up in a north-to-south fashion.  Temperatures early Wednesday morning will range from the upper 20s, to lower 30s.

Brighter skies are expected for our Wednesday.  The entire area will have at least partly sunny skies.  Some parts of the area will have mostly sunny conditions for a while.  The sunshine will combine with a southwest to westerly wind to push temperatures into the lower, to middle 50s.  Our “normal” high temperature is now 55-degrees.  By the end of the day, clouds will be making a move back toward our area.  There will be one batch moving in from the north, and another approaching from the south.

With more clouds expected for Thursday, and with winds shifting back in from the north-northeast, readings will retreat into the 40s.  Skies, however, will brighten-up nicely for Friday and Saturday.  With variable wind conditions Friday, highs will likely be some ten degrees below average.  On brisk southerly winds for Halloween, highs will make a move back into the 50s.  By Saturday night, a strong cold front will work across the state.  This will result in clouds, showers, and falling temperatures for Sunday. - JR

