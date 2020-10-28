Advertisement

McDonald’s restaurants giving away 150 apple fritters to launch baked goods line

McDonald's apple fritter
McDonald's apple fritter(source: McDonald's)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Participating McDonald’s restaurants in Mid-Michigan will be giving away 150 free apple fritters on Thursday to launch a revamped line of baked goods.

Each participating location will give away apple fritters to the first 150 people in line at the drive-through beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday. The giveaway will continue while supplies last.

McDonald’s launched a revamped line of baked goods on Wednesday, which also includes a blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll. All three baked goods, which are the first core menu bakery additions at McDonald’s in eight years, will be available any time of the day.

McDonald’s is planning another giveaway of apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls from Nov. 3 though 9. Customers can get one of the three baked goods for free with any McCafe iced or hot coffee purchase during those dates.

