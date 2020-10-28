Advertisement

Michigan launches campaign to promote relief from COVID-19 stress

‘Be Kind to Your Mind’ campaign highlights Michigan’s free Stay Well mental health hotline
Michigan offers the free Stay Well hotline for residents to talk with a trained counselor during the coronavirus pandemic.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a statewide media campaign urging residents to seek relief from stress and other emotions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan has many options available, including the opportunity to talk with a trained crisis counselor.

The “Be Kind to Your Mind” campaign encourages anyone dealing with stress, depression, anxiety, anger, loss and more to call the state’s free and confidential Stay Well counseling hotline. The campaign also aims to combat the stigma preventing some people from seeking the help they need.

Michigan launched the 24/7 Stay Well hotline on May 13 with federal funding as a partnership between the state’s Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Administration and the Michigan State Police. The Stay Well hotline can be reached at 1-888-535-6136 option 8 or by clicking here.

A recent U.S. Census Bureau survey showed one in three adults report depression or anxiety symptoms while a June survey for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found one in 10 adults had considered suicide in the past 30 days.

“Many of us are having a hard time right now,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon. “There should be zero shame and zero stigma – just honesty that can help each of us find our own inner strength."

Counselors on the Stay Well line are trained to listen and help callers develop strategies for coping with their circumstances. They also can help callers get in contact with other agencies that may be able to help them through difficult times.

“Stay Well counselors help people understand their feelings and reactions during a disaster like the COVID-19 pandemic,” said psychiatrist Dr. Debra Pinals, who is Michigan’s medical director for behavioral health. "While they are not licensed mental health professionals, they have undergone training provided by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration on how to help people mentally rebound from disasters.

