Michigan reports 3,200+ new coronavirus cases and 18 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan saw its second-highest single-day increase in newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday and the second total over 3,000 that covers one day.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,271 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday for a total of 167,545. Only Saturday’s daily record of 3,338 new COVID-19 cases was higher than Wednesday’s increase.

State health officials also reported 18 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total to 7,257. Wednesday’s increase in COVID-19 deaths is five fewer than Tuesday and the 16th straight day with 10 more more deaths.

Genesee and Saginaw counties reported fewer newly confirmed coronavirus cases compared to a day earlier. Genesee County saw 97 new cases on Tuesday while Saginaw County reported 50 new cases on Wednesday -- both of which are down about 30%.

Michigan’s COVID-19 testing data was not updated by Wednesday afternoon.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased Wednesday to 1,564, which is 16 higher than Tuesday. Of those, 1,348 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 35 higher than Tuesday’s total.

Michigan hospitals were treating 371 coronavirus patients in intensive care Wednesday, which is a decrease of six from Tuesday’s total. Of those, 153 are on ventilators, which is an increase of seven from Tuesday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 5,862 cases and 308 deaths, which is an increase of 96 cases and three deaths.

Saginaw, 3,697 cases, 149 deaths and 1,934 patients recovered, which is an increase of 50 cases, one death and 19 recoveries.

Arenac, 92 cases, three deaths and 56 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and four recoveries.

Bay, 1,315 cases, 62 deaths and 975 patients recovered, which is an increase of 27 cases.

Clare, 252 cases, 11 deaths and 88 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Gladwin, 184 cases, two deaths and 83 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases and six recoveries.

Gratiot, 464 cases and 17 deaths, which is an increase of 21 cases and one death.

Huron, 234 cases, five deaths and 182 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Iosco, 245 cases, 15 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Isabella, 949 cases, 15 deaths and 613 recoveries, which is an increase of 27 cases and 28 recoveries.

Lapeer, 788 cases, 37 deaths and 486 recoveries, which is an increase of 23 cases.

Midland, 901 cases, 14 deaths and 644 recoveries, which is an increase of 25 cases.

Ogemaw, 97 cases, five deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Oscoda, 37 cases, two deaths and 22 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 160 cases, six deaths and 75 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and eight recoveries.

Sanilac, 201 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Shiawassee, 681 cases, 33 deaths and 544 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and 46 recoveries.

Tuscola, 596 cases, 35 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

