Michigan residents who got false robocall on Aug. 26 will get 'curative’ robocall

(KKTV)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two out-of-state political operatives accused of sending a misleading and threatening robocall to thousands of Michigan residents in August have been ordered to send a new robocall to the same people admitting they sent false information.

Investigators say 54-year-old Jack Burkman of Arlington, Va. and 22-year-old Jacob Wohl, who recently moved to Arlington, sent a series of robocalls to about 85,000 in urban centers around the U.S., including about 12,000 in the Detroit area, making false claims about consequences for voting by mail on Nov. 3.

A U.S. District Court judge in New York ordered both of them to transmit a “curative” robocall to everyone who received the earlier versions, which tried to intimidate voters from casting absentee ballots in the Nov. 3 election.

The new robocall must be sent by 5 p.m. Thursday with the following message:


Burkman and Wohl have not been convicted and their case is pending in the federal court system. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also filed state charges on Oct. 1 against both men in Detroit’s 36th District Court and they are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

They were arraigned in Detroit on the following charges:

  • An election law violation of intimidating voters.
  • Conspiracy to commit an election law violation.
  • Using a computer to commit the crime of intimidating voters.
  • Using a computer to commit the crime of conspiracy.

Nessel said the Aug. 26 robocall falsely claimed that people who vote by mail are entered into a police database to track down old warrants and outstanding credit card debts. The call allegedly also claimed falsely that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses mail-in voting information to track down people for mandatory vaccines.

Anyone who received the robocall around Aug. 26 and who wants to file a complaint can call the Michigan Attorney General’s Office at 517-335-7650.

