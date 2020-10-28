Advertisement

Michigan Sugar hiring dozens of workers, increasing minimum pay

General labor jobs across the company now pay at least $13.41 per hour
Michigan Sugar Co.
Michigan Sugar Co.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Sugar is hiring dozens of seasonal workers as the annual sugar beet harvest and slicing operation reach full speed.

The company raised minimum pay for general laborer positions to $13.41 per hour this year. The seasonal jobs generally last through April.

“We understand we are operating in a challenging time in terms of the current labor market,” said Ellen Smith, executive director of Human Resources. “However, we have many available jobs for those looking to plant their career with a company that offers solid pay, reliable hours and the opportunity to climb the ladder for those who work hard and show initiative.”

Open positions include administrative work, agriculture, operations, packaging, warehousing and general labor positions at several Michigan Sugar facilities. Click here or call 989-686-0161 for a list of open positions and information on filling out an application.

General labor jobs include hands-on physical work, heavy lifting, confined spaces, tall heights and operating machinery while following safety regulations. Smith said candidates should have a strong work ethic and attention to detail.

Employees are placed on one of four shifts that work three 40-hour weeks and one 48-hour week with overtime per month. Additional overtime opportunities may be available.

