Advertisement

Pandemic brings rise in domestic violence cases, non-profits needing community’s help

By Mark Bullion
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - On the rise. According to data from the National Domestic Violence Hotline, calls placed into the hotline have risen 9% nationally this year.

In Michigan, out of more than 1,800 cases from January to June – 97% of those involved emotional and verbal abuse.

And that means places like the Owosso Safe Center have been at full capacity since the pandemic began.

And now, they too are finding themselves in need of a little help and support.

“The numbers tell us that people are in trouble. People are experiencing abuse behind closed doors," said Hannah Gottschalk, executive director.

Recent data from the National Domestic Violence Hotline shows out of close to 1,900 cases in Michigan this year, 50% of those cases involved needing legal help and shelter combined.

“There’s been a lot of back and forth between kids going to school and not going to school, people losing their jobs, more stress more tension,” Gottschalk said.

And that means more abuse, covering a wide spectrum including verbal, physical, sexual and financial.

And more cases means more people needing help.

“We’ve been operating at 50% capacity and then we’ve had to motel folks off site who qualify for our services when we’re at capacity,” she said.

The Owosso Safe Center has been at full capacity since March. Normally they’re allowed to house 50 people, but because of CDC guidelines, that number is now 20.

While Gottschalk is grateful they’ve been able to stay open and provide their services—

“There’s so much uncertainty and so much fear around what’s going on that a lot of the support that we would normally receive throughout the year has been greatly diminished.”

Which is why Gottschalk is turning to the community for help during a telethon fundraiser happening Wednesday evening and all day Thursday.

Those wanting to make a donation can call 989-723-9716.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Women accused of smuggling cell phones for Genesee County Jail inmates

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The women who worked for vendors of the jail are now new inmates.

News

First coronavirus cases reported in the Genesee County Jail

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Major David Stamm of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said the positive COVID-19 cases in the jail were inevitable, but jail staff has been prepared.

News

Pandemic brings rise in domestic violence cases, non-profits needing community’s help

Updated: 1 hour ago
Recent data from the National Domestic Violence Hotline shows out of close to 1,900 cases in Michigan this year, 50% of those cases involved needing legal help and shelter combined.

Coronavirus

First coronavirus cases reported in the Genesee County Jail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Major David Stamm of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said the positive COVID-19 cases in the jail were inevitable, but jail staff has been prepared.

Latest News

Crime

Women accused of smuggling cell phones for Genesee County Jail inmates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The women who worked for vendors of the jail are now new inmates.

News

Whitmer administration wants to reassure voters on safety on Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

Flint mayor warns against trick-or-treating due to COVID-19 surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Neeley is concerned about the increasing surge of COVID-19 cases and the possibility of spreading the illness even more with people going door-to-door on Halloween.

National

Families of fallen military service members get free access to national parks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The free admission offer covers all 2,000 national parks, wildlife refuges and any federal lands spanning about 400 million acres open to the public.

Crime

Michigan residents who got false robocall on Aug. 26 will get 'curative’ robocall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A U.S. District Court judge in New York ordered both of them to transmit a “curative” robocall to everyone who received the earlier versions.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus testing requirements added for Michigan homes for aged, foster care facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The same testing requirements have been in place since June 15 for skilled nursing facilities and nursing homes.