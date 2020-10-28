Advertisement

President Trump campaigned in Lansing

Michigan’s 16 electoral votes may be the difference between victory and defeat on the path to 270.
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Trump is on the campaign trail with only a week left until election day. Tuesday he stopped in Lansing, as Michigan remains one of the key states for both candidates on the path to the presidency.

This was be President Trump’s second visit to Michigan this month, adding on to the trip he made to Muskegon earlier. Former Vice President Joe Biden also has plans to campaign in the state with an event scheduled for Oct. 31.

Up for grabs are Michigan’s 16 electoral votes; potentially the difference between victory and defeat for either candidate on the path to 270. In 2016 the state went to Trump, although some polls suggest that Biden is currently favored.

Although both candidates are keeping up a steady pace of campaign events, many votes have already been cast in the 2020 presidential election. With COVID-19 still a major factor, and with higher infection rates in recent months, health authorities are encouraging voters to avoid crowds as much as possible and vote absentee. Although millions of votes have already been cast, they cannot be counted until election day.

Those who have yet to decide, or who still might be encouraged to spare the time to vote, are who the candidates are aiming to sway over the next week.

