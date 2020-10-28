UPS hosting “Brown Friday” hiring event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPS is hosting a major hiring event this Friday as it kicks off its seasonal jobs.

The COVID-19 pandemic is making delivery services more important than ever. UPS hopes to hire 50,000 employees on Friday alone with 100,000 workers hired throughout the holiday season.

The company is holding a virtual job fair it is dubbing “Brown Friday.” For the best interview experience, the company suggests a strong internet connection and have a photo ID on hand.

“Many people in this environment are looking for some more stability,” said UPS Vice President of Human Resources Danelle McCusker. “So we also have that option available.”

In-person hiring events are also scheduled with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Log on to UPSjobs.com to find a hiring event in your area or to apply. Positions with on-the-spot job offers include warehouse associates, driver helpers, and personal vehicle drivers.

