Advertisement

UPS hosting “Brown Friday” hiring event

The company hopes to hire 50,000 employees on Friday.
In this July 21, 2011 photo, the image of a parked car is reflected on the side of a United Parcel Service truck in Little Rock, Ark. UPS said Tuesday, July 26, it still expects to grow earnings this year despite an &amp;quot;uneven economic environment.&amp;quot; It's keeping its forecast for the year after reporting second-quarter earnings rose 26 percent.(AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
In this July 21, 2011 photo, the image of a parked car is reflected on the side of a United Parcel Service truck in Little Rock, Ark. UPS said Tuesday, July 26, it still expects to grow earnings this year despite an &amp;quot;uneven economic environment.&amp;quot; It's keeping its forecast for the year after reporting second-quarter earnings rose 26 percent.(AP Photo/Danny Johnston) (WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPS is hosting a major hiring event this Friday as it kicks off its seasonal jobs.

The COVID-19 pandemic is making delivery services more important than ever. UPS hopes to hire 50,000 employees on Friday alone with 100,000 workers hired throughout the holiday season.

The company is holding a virtual job fair it is dubbing “Brown Friday.” For the best interview experience, the company suggests a strong internet connection and have a photo ID on hand.

“Many people in this environment are looking for some more stability,” said UPS Vice President of Human Resources Danelle McCusker. “So we also have that option available.”

In-person hiring events are also scheduled with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Log on to UPSjobs.com to find a hiring event in your area or to apply. Positions with on-the-spot job offers include warehouse associates, driver helpers, and personal vehicle drivers.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Michigan launches campaign to promote relief from COVID-19 stress

Updated: moments ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan has many options available, including the opportunity to talk with a trained crisis counselor.

News

Flint basketball star donates funds for ballot drop boxes for city voters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Kuzma’s foundation and the National Basketball Players Association recently donated $10,000 to install and secure additional absentee ballot drop boxes in Flint.

News

Fenton Township offering hazard pay for election workers

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
Poll workers will receive extra pay and due to the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a grant that the township received.

News

Fenton Township providing extra hazard pay for election workers

Updated: 17 hours ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

Bay City Public schools takes proactive steps to prevent spread of COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
63 students and staff at Bay City Western Middle School and 20 students and staff member at Auburn Elementary are currently under quarantine. The large number led Bigelow to switch to remote learning at both schools for the time being.

News

Bay City Public Schools takes steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago

Education

Whitmer announces help for teachers and staff in the form of grants

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The state is offering $500 for teachers and $250 for support staff.

News

‘They’re gonna find you’: Father of 3-year-old shooting victim has strong words for suspects

Updated: 18 hours ago
Family mourns of loss of Messiah Williams, who was killed in a drive-by shooting last week

Good Kids

Linden girl with big heart helps raise money for C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
A Linden girl is going above and beyond to help children who are sick.

Crime

‘They’re gonna find you’: Father of 3-year-old shooting victim has strong words for suspects

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Messiah Williams was shot in the head around 11:25 p.m. Thursday in his living room in the 1600 block of Oklahoma Avenue on Flint’s east side.