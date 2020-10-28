Advertisement

Vice President Mike Pence appearing at Make America Great Again rally in Flint

Vice President Mike Pence visits Zanesville, Ohio.
Vice President Mike Pence visits Zanesville, Ohio.(Zach Shrivers)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Vice President Mike Pence is on the road Wednesday with plans to end a busy day of campaigning in Flint.

Pence is scheduled to deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again rally at Bishop International Airport around 7 p.m. He will be traveling to Flint after a similar rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon.

Pence plans to highlight the policies he and President Donald Trump have promoted over the past four years in contrast to proposals from their Democrat opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. General admission for the Flint rally at Bishop International Airport begins at 5 p.m. and doors will close at 6:30 p.m.

Trump took part in a similar campaign event in Lansing on Tuesday and the Detroit Free Press is reporting that he plans to come back to Michigan for another rally in Waterford Township on Friday. The Friday event is planned at Oakland County International Airport, where Pence visited last week.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is planning another visit to Michigan on Saturday after his wife, Jill Biden, returns to the state on Thursday. Details for their campaign stops had not been announced by Wednesday afternoon.

Former President Barack Obama is planning to accompany Joe Biden on Saturday.

Polls show Biden is maintaining a steady nine-point lead over Trump in Michigan ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.

