Whitmer administration wants to reassure voters of safety on Election Day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) -(10-/28/20)-“This is one of the most anticipated and important elections of our lifetime,” said Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer.

That’s why Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her administration say they want to do everything in their power to make sure voters can cast their ballots safely.

And they are counting on help from law enforcement across the state to make that happen.

“The Federal authorities, Michigan State Police, with the Sheriffs and municipal police departments. And I feel comfortable in saying that irrespective of how the court case turns out, we will have law enforcement at every jurisdiction in this state to ensure the safety of all voters,” said Attorney General, Dana Nessel.

Michigan voters have been casting their ballots absentee in record numbers for this year’s Presidential election- but millions more will head to the polls on Tuesday-- during a time when there are concerns about people showing up armed at polling locations, possibly to intimidate voters.

SOS Jocelyn Benson issued a directive banning open carry at polling locations before it was struck down by a federal judge Tuesday.

“If you do plan to go to the polls on November 3rd, remember that voter intimidation of any kind, is illegal. No one has the right to stand between you and casting your ballot,” said Lt. Governor, Garlin Gilchrist.

“It’s important that we get this right. Not that we move fast and make mistakes. That is what I know the SOS, the AG and the Lieutenant Governor are all committed to that,” Whitmer said.

