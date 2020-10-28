Advertisement

Whitmer administration wants to reassure voters of safety on Election Day

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) -(10-/28/20)-“This is one of the most anticipated and important elections of our lifetime,” said Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer.

That’s why Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her administration say they want to do everything in their power to make sure voters can cast their ballots safely.

And they are counting on help from law enforcement across the state to make that happen.

“The Federal authorities, Michigan State Police, with the Sheriffs and municipal police departments. And I feel comfortable in saying that irrespective of how the court case turns out, we will have law enforcement at every jurisdiction in this state to ensure the safety of all voters,” said Attorney General, Dana Nessel.

Michigan voters have been casting their ballots absentee in record numbers for this year’s Presidential election- but millions more will head to the polls on Tuesday-- during a time when there are concerns about people showing up armed at polling locations, possibly to intimidate voters.

SOS Jocelyn Benson issued a directive banning open carry at polling locations before it was struck down by a federal judge Tuesday.

“If you do plan to go to the polls on November 3rd, remember that voter intimidation of any kind, is illegal. No one has the right to stand between you and casting your ballot,” said Lt. Governor, Garlin Gilchrist.

“It’s important that we get this right. Not that we move fast and make mistakes. That is what I know the SOS, the AG and the Lieutenant Governor are all committed to that,” Whitmer said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

After nearly a century underwater, historic Wixom Lake steam shovel reaches new home

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Hidden beneath the water’s surface since the roaring 20′s, a piece of local history managed to roll out of Wixom Lake and may work yet again.

News

AG Nessel on voter intimidation concerns: “We’re going to be very aggressive about enforcing the law”

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Voter security concerns remain at the forefront as the election looms large.

News

Planned Tuscola Co. medical facility to expand rural healthcare access, create more than 100 jobs

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
The Putman family announced it would build a multi-million dollar clinic just outside of Caro, bringing well over 100 jobs and badly needed specialized medical care.

Home

Burton family pleads for the return of dad’s stolen ashes

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
They picked up his ashes Tuesday and left them in the vehicle for an early trip the cemetery Wednesday.“ But when we went to go get the cremains out of the car, they were gone,” she said.

Latest News

News

Saginaw County clerk addresses voter intimidation fears, record turnout

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
In Saginaw County, they’re not only predicting record absentee and in person turnout, but also a record number of poll workers. Engagement in the process like that, combined with other recent developments has led to a lot of concern surrounding how Election Day will play out.

Home

More students return to school for in-person learning at Bay City Public Schools

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
More students return to school for in-person learning at Bay City Public Schools.

Community

Flood debris cleanup underway in Sanford

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The Four Lakes Task Force is starting to remove the debris pile at the Sanford Dam.

News

Mid-Michigan healthcare expert addresses climbing coronavirus numbers, misinformation

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
What, if anything can be gleaned from Michigan’s recent increases and should locals be concerned? There is no hard-and-fast answer, according to an expert in the field, who says the state's strategy appears to be working, but cautions it's too soon for the public to let its guard down.

News

“Enough is Enough”: Flint crime proposal targets certain liquor, convenience stores

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Flint City Councilman Maurice Davis says gas stations, liquor stores, and convenience stores that allow loitering, drug use, and other bad behavior are a drain on resources Flint simply doesn’t have. He wants them to clean it up or close earlier.

News

Bay City restaurants set to keep outdoor dining options in place through winter

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Outdoor dining has improved the odds for the state’s struggling restaurants, but with the first snowfall already in the books for parts of Michigan, what comes next?