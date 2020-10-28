Advertisement

Woman accused of using fake nursing credentials to get $285,000 a year job in Michigan

She was sent to prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution
justice
justice(wcax)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman will spend more than five years in federal prison after prosecutors say she used fake nursing credentials to obtain high-level consulting jobs in four states, including Michigan.

Sonja Emory was convicted in federal court of defrauding employers out of more than $2.2 million in salary and evading income taxes. One of her recent positions was senior vice president for a health care consulting firm in Ann Arbor, where she collected an annual salary of $285,000.

Emory also worked as a consultant for a community health system in Wisconsin, as a health care consultant in Massachusetts and most recently as a senior county government health services agency in California. Each of those positions paid over $250,000 a year.

The U.S. Justice Department and U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider’s office investigated Emory’s qualifications and working career before filing charges in federal court.

Prosecutors say Emory, who used three other names, falsely claimed that she was a registered nurse in four states and provided professional license numbers for other people. But she actually never was licensed as a registered nurse.

Investigators say Emory also claimed to have a bachelor’s, two master’s and a doctoral degree that she never earned.

Emory pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges after she either failed to file tax returns or filed them late despite owing more than $400,000. That amount has increased to nearly $700,000 with late fees and penalties.

A federal judge sentenced Emory to five years and five months in a federal penitentiary followed by three years of supervised release. She also was ordered to pay back $2.2 million in restitution to her former employers and nearly $700,000 to the U.S. Treasury Department for back taxes.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan Sugar hiring dozens of workers, increasing minimum pay

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The company raised minimum pay for general laborer positions to $13.41 per hour this year. The seasonal jobs generally last through April.

State

Michigan launches campaign to promote relief from COVID-19 stress

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan has many options available, including the opportunity to talk with a trained crisis counselor.

News

Flint basketball star donates funds for ballot drop boxes for city voters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Kuzma’s foundation and the National Basketball Players Association recently donated $10,000 to install and secure additional absentee ballot drop boxes in Flint.

News

UPS hosting “Brown Friday” hiring event

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The company hopes to hire 50,000 employees on Friday.

Latest News

News

Fenton Township offering hazard pay for election workers

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
Poll workers will receive extra pay and due to the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a grant that the township received.

News

Fenton Township providing extra hazard pay for election workers

Updated: 19 hours ago

Coronavirus

Bay City Public schools takes proactive steps to prevent spread of COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
63 students and staff at Bay City Western Middle School and 20 students and staff member at Auburn Elementary are currently under quarantine. The large number led Bigelow to switch to remote learning at both schools for the time being.

News

Bay City Public Schools takes steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago

Education

Whitmer announces help for teachers and staff in the form of grants

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The state is offering $500 for teachers and $250 for support staff.

News

‘They’re gonna find you’: Father of 3-year-old shooting victim has strong words for suspects

Updated: 19 hours ago
Family mourns of loss of Messiah Williams, who was killed in a drive-by shooting last week