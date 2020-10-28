Woman accused of using fake nursing credentials to get $285,000 a year job in Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman will spend more than five years in federal prison after prosecutors say she used fake nursing credentials to obtain high-level consulting jobs in four states, including Michigan.

Sonja Emory was convicted in federal court of defrauding employers out of more than $2.2 million in salary and evading income taxes. One of her recent positions was senior vice president for a health care consulting firm in Ann Arbor, where she collected an annual salary of $285,000.

Emory also worked as a consultant for a community health system in Wisconsin, as a health care consultant in Massachusetts and most recently as a senior county government health services agency in California. Each of those positions paid over $250,000 a year.

The U.S. Justice Department and U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider’s office investigated Emory’s qualifications and working career before filing charges in federal court.

Prosecutors say Emory, who used three other names, falsely claimed that she was a registered nurse in four states and provided professional license numbers for other people. But she actually never was licensed as a registered nurse.

Investigators say Emory also claimed to have a bachelor’s, two master’s and a doctoral degree that she never earned.

Emory pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges after she either failed to file tax returns or filed them late despite owing more than $400,000. That amount has increased to nearly $700,000 with late fees and penalties.

A federal judge sentenced Emory to five years and five months in a federal penitentiary followed by three years of supervised release. She also was ordered to pay back $2.2 million in restitution to her former employers and nearly $700,000 to the U.S. Treasury Department for back taxes.

