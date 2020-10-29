Adopt-A-Pet in Fenton raises $30,000 from bottle and can drive

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Adopt-A-Pet in Fenton raised over $30,000 from a bottle and can drive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in April, during the statewide coronavirus shutdown, the shelter asked people to donate returnable bottles and cans since they couldn’t hold fundraisers. The money couldn’t come at a better time.

Adopt-a-Pet is dealing with a surge of surrendered cats and dogs, because people can’t financially take care of them.

“I think a lot of them think this as a family member that they have to make a choice to feed their animals or they feed themselves,” said Director Jody Maddock. “Also, they don’t get the vet care they desperately need or they take care of their kids and the materials they need.”

But there is good news. Adopt-a-Pet is also seeing more adoptions too, because many people say working from home is better with a furry friend.

