Azizi, April the Giraffe’s youngest calf, unexpectedly dies

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND SALINE, Texas (CNN) - Azizi, the youngest calf of April the Giraffe, has unexpectedly died.

The East Texas Zoo announced the calf died of a twisted gut. The condition was unpreventable.

Azizi had recently been treated for a parasitic issue and died during a veterinary exam.

The calf, who was a little more than 18 months old, was born during a livestream of April’s birth at Animal Adventure Park in New York.

Both zoos issued statements mourning the loss of the young giraffe.

