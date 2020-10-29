Burton man facing six charges after child pornography investigation
The suspect’s parole officer allegedly learned he had sexually abusive images on a home computer
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Burton man is facing four charges after police say he had child sexually abusive images on his home computer.
Police arrested 50-year-old Todd Allen Agar and he was arraigned Tuesday in Genesee County District Court on the following charges:
- three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.
- three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit began investigating Agar after his parole officer with the Michigan Department of Corrections learned he allegedly had child sexually abusive images on a home computer.
Investigators seized electronic devices from Agar and allegedly found child sexually abusive material.
Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.