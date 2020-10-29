Advertisement

Burton man facing six charges after child pornography investigation

The suspect’s parole officer allegedly learned he had sexually abusive images on a home computer
A man has been indicted for thousands of child pornography downloads in Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force case.
A man has been indicted for thousands of child pornography downloads in Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force case.(MGN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Burton man is facing four charges after police say he had child sexually abusive images on his home computer.

Police arrested 50-year-old Todd Allen Agar and he was arraigned Tuesday in Genesee County District Court on the following charges:

  • three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.
  • three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit began investigating Agar after his parole officer with the Michigan Department of Corrections learned he allegedly had child sexually abusive images on a home computer.

Investigators seized electronic devices from Agar and allegedly found child sexually abusive material.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Davison Township man facing two charges related to child pornography

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police arrested 24-year-old Tyler Scott Defeyter and he was arraigned Wednesday in Genesee County District Court.

Crime

Alleged white supremacists from Bad Axe, Taylor accused of terrorizing family

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges against 25-year-old Justen Watkins of Bad Axe and 35-year-old Alfred Gorman of Taylor on Thursday.

News

Gift bags for those in need

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Grand Blanc East Middle School student makes gift bags for those in need

News

Grand Blanc East Middle School student makes gift bags for those in need

Updated: 3 hours ago
Grand Blanc East Middle School student makes gift bags for those in need

Latest News

Coronavirus Local

Staying fit during COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
A workout plus tips on staying in shape, without a gym, during the pandemic.

News

Fmr. Saginaw Co. substitute teacher charged with sex crimes

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Fmr. Saginaw Co. substitute teacher, assistant coach facing sex crime charges

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Police say Anthony Meyer committed those crimes while he was a substitute teacher in Saginaw County more than a decade ago, but as ABC12 discovered, that wasn’t his only role within at least one district.

News

Food banks brace for busy winter months

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Women accused of smuggling cell phones for Genesee County Jail inmates

Updated: 17 hours ago
The women who worked for vendors of the jail are now new inmates.

News

First coronavirus cases reported in the Genesee County Jail

Updated: 17 hours ago
Major David Stamm of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said the positive COVID-19 cases in the jail were inevitable, but jail staff has been prepared.