Burton man facing six charges after child pornography investigation

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Burton man is facing four charges after police say he had child sexually abusive images on his home computer.

Police arrested 50-year-old Todd Allen Agar and he was arraigned Tuesday in Genesee County District Court on the following charges:

three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.

three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit began investigating Agar after his parole officer with the Michigan Department of Corrections learned he allegedly had child sexually abusive images on a home computer.

Investigators seized electronic devices from Agar and allegedly found child sexually abusive material.

