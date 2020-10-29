Advertisement

Community groups promote Saginaw drive through ballot drop off

By Kevin Goff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/29/20) - With the deadline passed to insure your ballot is counted if put in the mail, more and more organizations are asking voters to use designated drop boxes or walk them into their clerk’s office.

(KEVIN) The Ezekiel Project wants everybody’s voice in Saginaw to be heard.

They’ve partnered with La Union Civica Mexicana, a community center known for their tasty patitos, fried tacos.

“Essentially, what we’re trying to do is, everybody that ordered their absentee ballots to get them to the ballot boxes,” said Ezekiel Project Community Organizer Hayley Rivera.

With less than a week before the election, this event is an opportunity to be represented.

“Everybody wants to see, people who represent them and the electoral office. And we can’t do that unless we get our vote out,” added Rivera.

Despite claims that drop boxes could be compromised, Rivera told me there are no issues with this drop box.

“It is safe and secured by the city and will be picked up by the city," commented Rivera. "So, there should be no worries about insecurity of your voting.”

As far as who can vote?

“It will be for residents of the city of Saginaw. However, if somebody is not a resident of the city of Saginaw, maybe a township resident, they can come chat with us and we can direct them to their nearest ballot drop box,” said Rivera.

There will be food and music at this family friendly event.

Masks will be required, as well as follow safe distancing guidelines.

