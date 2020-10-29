Court rejects appeal of ruling that struck down gun ban outside polling places

DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Court of Appeals has rejected an appeal from a Democratic state official who wants to ban the open carry of guns outside polling places.

The court says said voter intimidation already is illegal.

The order came two days after a Court of Claims judge said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had exceeded her authority in prohibiting the open carry of guns within 100 feet of a polling place.

Judge Christopher Murray said the policy didn’t go through a formal rule-making process required under Michigan law.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s spokesman said she plans to appeal the ruling again to the Michigan Supreme Court.

“The merits of this issue -- which impacts all Michiganders -- deserves full and expedited consideration by our state’s highest court," said Ryan Jarvi, who is Nessel’s press secretary.

