Court rejects appeal of ruling that struck down gun ban outside polling places

Open carrying a firearm, Photo Date: 6/25/09 / Photo: Lucio Eastman / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Court of Appeals has rejected an appeal from a Democratic state official who wants to ban the open carry of guns outside polling places.

The court says said voter intimidation already is illegal.

The order came two days after a Court of Claims judge said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had exceeded her authority in prohibiting the open carry of guns within 100 feet of a polling place.

Judge Christopher Murray said the policy didn’t go through a formal rule-making process required under Michigan law.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s spokesman said she plans to appeal the ruling again to the Michigan Supreme Court.

“The merits of this issue -- which impacts all Michiganders -- deserves full and expedited consideration by our state’s highest court," said Ryan Jarvi, who is Nessel’s press secretary.

