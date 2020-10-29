Davison Township man facing two charges related to child pornography

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Davison Township man is facing two charges after police say he shared child sexually abusive images on the internet.

Police arrested 24-year-old Tyler Scott Defeyter and he was arraigned Wednesday in Genesee County District Court on the following charges:

one count of possession of child sexually abusive material.

one count of using a computer to commit a crime

Defeyter was arrested after the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit learned that he allegedly had shared child sexually abusive images online.

Investigators seized electronic devices from Defeyter and allegedly found child sexually abusive material.

