FBI says extremist threatened Trump, Obama in online posts

These suspects were charged after authorities stopped an alleged plot to kidnap or kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.(source: WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - An FBI agent says a man accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor also made threatening online comments about President Donald Trump and other political figures.

The agent says in a federal affidavit that Delaware resident Barry Croft railed against Trump, former President Barack Obama, members of Congress and others in private Facebook postings. One mentioned the governor of South Carolina and others attacked former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Croft is one of six men charged in federal court with scheming to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer because of her orders dealing with the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

