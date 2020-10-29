Advertisement

Flint City Clerk says new, speedy system will not replace accurate results on Election Day

One Mid-Michigan clerk’s office speedy, new system will not replace top priority for accurate results.
Flint receives new scanning system before Election Day
Flint receives new scanning system before Election Day(Mike McPherson/WJRT)
By Michael Nafso
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/29/2020) - Local clerks will be doing everything they can to get election results for November’s presidential election as quickly as possible.

One Mid-Michigan clerk’s office has a special tool to make that happen, but the speedy new system will not replace her top priority: accurate results.

“We are very honored to have it here. It’s taken some time to get it. It’s a very expensive piece of material, and through the efforts of our city official as well as a grant we received, it’s here," Flint City Clerk Inez Brown said.

Brown is talking about City Council giving the green light to make the purchase in June with help from a Michigan Bureau of Elections grant that covered $30,000 toward the purchase.

She says to her knowledge in Genesee County, just Flint and Flint Township are using the new system, but just because it’s fast, doesn’t mean she plans on skipping a beat with getting accurate results.

“Hopefully, it will not take like three or four days to process because it’s speedy and so forth, but in addition to that, we want to be sure that everything is accurate, and we will not release anything unless it is accurate," Brown said.

The system scans more than triple the normal number per minute. After the election workers double check to make sure the ballots were scanned properly, they are then loaded onto a USB that’s taken to their “count computer.” That computer is the one that tabulates the results that are sent to the county.

“We’re excited because before it was just one ballot at a time, so this is going to hopefully be a big step up and hopefully move that Election Day process a little bit faster," Ben McIntyre said.

McIntyre is an election supports worker. He says it can scan up to about 100 absentee ballots per minute. That’s good news for a city like Flint that’s already issued more than 21,000 absentee ballots. Of that, they’ve received more than 15,000 back.

If voters need any questions answered ahead of the November 3rd election, contact the Flint City Clerk’s Office: (810)-766-7414.

