Flint man accused of assaulting, robbing and threatening teenager who owed a debt

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man was arrested after a standoff on Wednesday, nearly two months after he allegedly assaulted, robbed and threatened a teenager who he claims owed a debt.

The Flint Police Department, Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office and Flint Area Narcotics Group went to arrest 21-year-old Tatum Fike and serve a search warrant at his residence in Flint on Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says Fike refused to come outdoors as ordered and would only communicate with police through a window. Police eventually broke through the front door to the home and Fike ran out the back, where officers waiting outside arrested him.

Fike was wanted on charges out of Lapeer County stemming from an alleged assault on the teenager, which was reported on Sept. 9 on Stanley Road in Oregon Township. The sheriff’s office says four people -- one of whom was Fike -- went to collect a debt from the teenager.

Fike, who investigators identified as the “main actor” in the incident, is accused of assaulting the teenager outdoors and bringing him inside, where he allegedly threatened to dismember the teen. Police say the four suspects stole items from the residence before they left and the victim called 911.

Fike was charged with assault with intent to rob while armed, first-degree home invasion, extortion and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation. He faces up to life in prison if convicted for the armed robbery charge.

Fike was arraigned in Lapeer County District Court on Thursday and remained in custody on $1 million bond. He may have additional charges in Genesee County stemming from evidence found while police executed the search warrant in Flint on Wednesday.

Last year, Fike was accused of breaking into another residence in the Attica area while the homeowner was away. He initially was charged with home invasion, possession of burglary tools and malicious destruction of property in that case.

