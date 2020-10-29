Advertisement

Flint man accused of assaulting, robbing and threatening teenager who owed a debt

Tatum Fike
Tatum Fike(source: Lapeer County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man was arrested after a standoff on Wednesday, nearly two months after he allegedly assaulted, robbed and threatened a teenager who he claims owed a debt.

The Flint Police Department, Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office and Flint Area Narcotics Group went to arrest 21-year-old Tatum Fike and serve a search warrant at his residence in Flint on Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says Fike refused to come outdoors as ordered and would only communicate with police through a window. Police eventually broke through the front door to the home and Fike ran out the back, where officers waiting outside arrested him.

Fike was wanted on charges out of Lapeer County stemming from an alleged assault on the teenager, which was reported on Sept. 9 on Stanley Road in Oregon Township. The sheriff’s office says four people -- one of whom was Fike -- went to collect a debt from the teenager.

Fike, who investigators identified as the “main actor” in the incident, is accused of assaulting the teenager outdoors and bringing him inside, where he allegedly threatened to dismember the teen. Police say the four suspects stole items from the residence before they left and the victim called 911.

Fike was charged with assault with intent to rob while armed, first-degree home invasion, extortion and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation. He faces up to life in prison if convicted for the armed robbery charge.

Fike was arraigned in Lapeer County District Court on Thursday and remained in custody on $1 million bond. He may have additional charges in Genesee County stemming from evidence found while police executed the search warrant in Flint on Wednesday.

Last year, Fike was accused of breaking into another residence in the Attica area while the homeowner was away. He initially was charged with home invasion, possession of burglary tools and malicious destruction of property in that case.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 3,600+ newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,675 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday for a total of 171,220.

News

Genesee County Clerk asks voters to leave guns at home

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Clerk John Gleason talks safety at the polls ahead of Election Day Tuesday

State

Court rejects appeal of ruling that struck down gun ban outside polling places

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The order came two days after a Court of Claims judge said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had exceeded her authority in prohibiting the open carry of guns within 100 feet of a polling place.

State

Michigan gathering limits tightened, restaurants have new COVID-19 requirements

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced extended and additional restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the illness.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan COVID-19 emergency orders will be extended

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The tighter gathering limits are planned for areas seeing the highest spread of COVID-19. Specifics of the new orders were not released.

State

Trump administration ends gray wolf protections across most of U.S.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thursday’s action ends longstanding federal safeguards for the predators in the Lower 48 states, except for a small population of Mexican gray wolves in the Southwest.

News

Genesee County planners studying where more roundabouts are feasible

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The organization hopes to determine which intersections in Genesee County are the best candidates to become roundabouts.

Crime

Ex-music professor indicted on sex charges involving minor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The indictment alleges that on several occasions in 2002 a girl younger than 18 was transported across state lines for sexual activity.

Coronavirus

Gathering limits in East Lansing tightened ahead of Halloween, MSU-U of M football game

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Effective immediately, no more than 10 people may gather together outdoors in an area on the northern edge of Michigan State University.

Crime

FBI says extremist threatened Trump, Obama in online posts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An FBI agent says a man accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor also made threatening online comments about President Donald Trump and other political figures.