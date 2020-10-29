Fmr. Saginaw Co. substitute teacher, assistant coach facing sex crime charges

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) (10/28/2020)-Prosecutors charged a former substitute teacher with sex crimes against a student.

Police say Anthony Meyer committed those crimes while he was a substitute teacher in Saginaw County more than a decade ago, but as ABC12 discovered, that wasn’t his only role within at least one district.

37-year-old Meyer was arraigned in a Saginaw courtroom Wednesday on three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from crimes he allegedly committed as a substitute teacher.

“Your honor, we would waive formal reading,” Meyer’s attorney addressed the court. “At this time, Mr. Meyer would enter a not guilty plea.”

According to Tittabawassee Township Police, the Michigan State Police Fugitive Task Force arrested Meyer without issue in St. Joseph Tuesday. In court this morning, the judge set his bond at $75-thousand for each count, or a total of $225-thousand.

“There was an alleged relationship,” Tittabawassee Township Police Chief Dave Simon explained.

Police told ABC12 that the crimes involved a 15-year-old female student with whom Meyer’s accused of having a relationship between the summer of 2008 and 2009, when Meyer was then working as a sub at Freeland Community Schools.

The investigation began 12 years later when that former student contacted law enforcement in June.

“He’s not been an active sub in that school district,” Simon related. “We, at this point, don’t have any reason to believe he’s teaching anywhere else.”

During a series of phone conversations Wednesday, Freeland’s superintendent told this reporter the district had no comment and couldn’t speak to how often Meyer had subbed there, but revealed the contents of Meyer’s personnel file.

ABC 12 has learned the former sub was also named Freeland High School’s assistant varsity track coach in the spring of 2009. The superintendent said Meyer held the position through May of that year and was asked not to come back following a final sub shift in early October 2009. That, after the district received a letter from a concerned community member.

Police say he was also affiliated at the time with youth programming at Life Church in Saginaw.

“Always concerned there could be other victims,” Simon explained. “We don’t have any reason to believe there are right now.”

Meyer’s next court date has not yet been set. He isn’t allowed any contact with minors.

