Gathering limits in East Lansing tightened ahead of Halloween, MSU-U of M football game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - East Lansing is tightening its gathering limits ahead of Halloween and this weekend’s football game between Michigan State University and the University of Michigan.

Effective immediately, no more than 10 people may gather together outdoors in an area from the northern edge of the Michigan State University campus to Burcham Drive between Harrison Road to the west and Hagadorn Road to the east, including properties adjacent to those streets.

The specific restricted area is directly north of MSU’s campus because of its high concentration of college students and rental properties. The area was previously restricted to gatherings of 25 people or less.

“COVID-19 cases are growing rapidly in many parts of the state, and large social gatherings are a driving force,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail. “By further reducing the size of gatherings in this section of East Lansing, we may prevent local outbreaks associated with Halloween and football-related gatherings. Based upon observations and citations issued under the previous emergency order, stricter gathering controls are necessary.”

The Ingham County Health Department says patients age 20 to 29 comprise 40% of the county’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“While most MSU students are doing the right thing and cheering on the Spartans in a safe manner, we are still seeing far too many large off-campus gatherings without masks and physical distancing,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas. “We don’t want to see large outbreaks of COVID-19 in our community and county as a result of Halloween and Spartan football celebrations.”

The rest of Ingham County is covered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service statewide gathering limits.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.