Genesee County planners studying where more roundabouts are feasible

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission is studying 3,600 intersections to determine whether they could be improved by building roundabouts.

The commission is launching a comprehensive traffic safety study of 3,600 intersections, which builds on an earlier study from 2018. The organization hopes to determine which intersections in Genesee County are the best candidates to become roundabouts.

The study will look at crash history, traffic volumes and how each intersection operates currently. Data compiled during the study may be used to pursue grant funding that would pay for more roundabouts in the coming years.

The Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission set up a new Facebook page dedicated to the intersection study. The public is invited to share feedback on the roundabout study and help planners decide which intersections could be improved with a roundabout.

A schedule posted on the Facebook page shows a secondary analysis of intersections will begin in November, along with seeking input from the public. Planner will seek more public input in March and April after they review traffic data and develop some preliminary engineering plans.

A third round of public input is planned in June before planners finalize the study in July.

