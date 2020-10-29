Advertisement

Genesee County planners studying where more roundabouts are feasible

Study to look at 3,600 intersections and determine the best candidates for roundabouts
The new roundabout at Hill and Belsay roads in Grand Blanc Township is open to mixed reviews.
The new roundabout at Hill and Belsay roads in Grand Blanc Township is open to mixed reviews. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission is studying 3,600 intersections to determine whether they could be improved by building roundabouts.

The commission is launching a comprehensive traffic safety study of 3,600 intersections, which builds on an earlier study from 2018. The organization hopes to determine which intersections in Genesee County are the best candidates to become roundabouts.

The study will look at crash history, traffic volumes and how each intersection operates currently. Data compiled during the study may be used to pursue grant funding that would pay for more roundabouts in the coming years.

The Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission set up a new Facebook page dedicated to the intersection study. The public is invited to share feedback on the roundabout study and help planners decide which intersections could be improved with a roundabout.

A schedule posted on the Facebook page shows a secondary analysis of intersections will begin in November, along with seeking input from the public. Planner will seek more public input in March and April after they review traffic data and develop some preliminary engineering plans.

A third round of public input is planned in June before planners finalize the study in July.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Trump administration ends gray wolf protections across most of U.S.

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Thursday’s action ends longstanding federal safeguards for the predators in the Lower 48 states, except for a small population of Mexican gray wolves in the Southwest.

Crime

Ex-music professor indicted on sex charges involving minor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The indictment alleges that on several occasions in 2002 a girl younger than 18 was transported across state lines for sexual activity.

Coronavirus

Gathering limits in East Lansing tightened ahead of Halloween, MSU-U of M football game

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Effective immediately, no more than 10 people may gather together outdoors in an area on the northern edge of Michigan State University.

Crime

FBI says extremist threatened Trump, Obama in online posts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An FBI agent says a man accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor also made threatening online comments about President Donald Trump and other political figures.

Latest News

Crime

Burton man facing six charges after child pornography investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police arrested 50-year-old Todd Allen Agar and he was arraigned Tuesday in Genesee County District Court.

Crime

Davison Township man facing two charges related to child pornography

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police arrested 24-year-old Tyler Scott Defeyter and he was arraigned Wednesday in Genesee County District Court.

Crime

Alleged white supremacists from Bad Axe, Taylor accused of terrorizing family

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges against 25-year-old Justen Watkins of Bad Axe and 35-year-old Alfred Gorman of Taylor on Thursday.

News

Gift bags for those in need

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Grand Blanc East Middle School student makes gift bags for those in need

News

Grand Blanc East Middle School student makes gift bags for those in need

Updated: 6 hours ago
Grand Blanc East Middle School student makes gift bags for those in need

Coronavirus Local

Staying fit during COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
A workout plus tips on staying in shape, without a gym, during the pandemic.