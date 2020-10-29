Advertisement

Gift bags for those in need

By Kevin Goff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The old saying that one person can make a difference - couldn’t be more true for one mid-Michigan student.

It all started with an inspiration.

“I was on youtube one day when I was in third grade, and I came across the video of a girl passing out kindness bags to homeless people on the streets. And I wanted to do that,” said Kaitlyn Arden.

The eleven year old Grand Blanc East Middle School 6th grader was determined to go even bigger than the ten gift bags donated on the youtube video.

Over the past two years, Kaitlyn has put together hundreds of gift bags for Carriage Town Ministries and the Genesee County Humane Society.

“It makes me happy because sometimes people don’t get as much as we get," added Kaitlyn. And, it’s just, I guess to me, I think it’s not as fair, because people deserve the same things we get.”

Called KK’s Bags, this will be the third year Kaitlyn is helping others.

This year, Family Promise of Genesee County, as well as the Humane Society will get much needed items.

Each bag will contain winter items like gloves, hats and socks, along with personal hygiene products.

Each child’s bag will have a small toy added.

The animals won’t be left out either, receiving a small toy of their own.

Kaitlyn’s mother Jennifer is very proud of her daughter’s big heart.

“Being able to go there with her to see her emotions, to see the people that she helps. It’s just this wonderful feeling that my kids are making a difference.”

If you are interested in donating, Briarwood Veterinary Hospital and Fenton Family Dentistry are accepting both cash and items.

Here are other ways to help...

https://www.facebook.com/kksbagssince2018

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

