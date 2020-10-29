Advertisement

JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Oct. 29, 2020
Temperatures didn’t move very much Thursday as mostly cloudy skies combined with a northerly wind.  Temperatures in the morning began in the upper 30s.  The best we could muster during the afternoon were middle, to upper 40s.  Some showers and areas of mist dotted the area through the day, and with temperatures settling to around the 30-degree mark early Friday morning, a few flakes of snow may accompany those lingering drops of rain.

We should see some improvements in our weather picture Friday, but primarily with our sky conditions.  Clouds in the morning will give way to sunshine for the afternoon.  Despite the sunshine, temperatures will fall woefully short of the average during the afternoon.  We should typically top-out at around the 55-degree mark.  With northerly winds expected for the day, highs will have to fight to get much past 40.  And with clear skies Friday night, temperatures early Saturday morning will get pretty cold.

Sunshine and southerly winds Saturday will help temperatures recover pretty well.  Highs should surround 50-degrees during the afternoon.  For Sunday, it will be an entirely different ballgame.  Rain showers in the morning will mix with, and then change over to, snow showers.  Highest readings Sunday in the lower to middle 40s, will be logged in the morning.  After that, strong northwesterly winds will result in falling temperatures for the rest of the day. - JR

