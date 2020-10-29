Advertisement

JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
I certainly hope you enjoyed Wednesday’s sunshine, because clouds are already filtering back into Mid-Michigan.  High temperatures did manage to move back into the 50s Wednesday afternoon as brisk southwesterly winds prevailed.  Overnight, as the clouds filter back in, winds will shift in from the north.  This will, most certainly, cool us down again for Thursday.  Temperatures early Thursday morning will settle through the middle 30s.

With mostly cloudy skies, and with north-northeasterly winds holding, Thursday will see chillier air once again settle in overhead.  Highs for the day will hold generally in the middle 40s - some ten degrees below average.  A few sprinkles or brief showers will be possible for the day, but many of us will manage to stay dry.

Brighter skies will return for week’s end.  The sunshine won’t make too much of a difference for Friday.  Highest readings will have to fight to move much past the 40-degree mark.  With clear skies for Friday night, we will have a cold start to our Saturday as lows dip into the middle 20s.  Readings will recover pretty well for Saturday afternoon as bright sunshine combines with southwesterly breezes to push highs to near the 50-degree mark.  We will be ending our weekend will falling temperatures and scattered showers. - JR

