Michigan COVID-19 emergency orders will be extended

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - State health officials are planning to announce an extension of Michigan’s emergency orders designed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun called a press conference for 3:15 p.m. Thursday to announce the extension and possibly tighter restrictions on gatherings.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services press conference. Posted by Abc12: First In-Depth Everywhere Wjrt-Tv on Thursday, October 29, 2020

The tighter gathering limits are planned for areas seeing the highest spread of COVID-19. Specifics of the new orders were not released.

The state health department issued statewide orders requiring face coverings and limiting gatherings on Oct. 5, which was three days after the Michigan Supreme Court invalidated many of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus orders.

Whitmer had been making statewide orders to limit the spread of COVID-19 under the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act, which the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services then began issuing orders under the 1978 Public Health Act.

