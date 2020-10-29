Advertisement

Michigan gathering limits tightened, restaurants have new COVID-19 requirements

Michigan released a new MI Safe Start coronavirus risk map based on a revised ranking system.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s indoor gathering limits were tightened and new orders were placed on restaurants statewide Thursday as the number of COVID-19 cases continued climbing.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced extended and additional restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the illness.

Effective immediately, the limit for indoor gatherings is shrinking from a maximum of 500 people down to 50 people. That includes weddings, parties, banquets and other gatherings outside people’s homes in venues without fixed seating.

State health officials say people are 20 times more likely to cause a COVID-19 outbreak with an indoor gathering vs. outdoor settings. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was monitoring 34 outbreaks of the illness tied to gatherings on Thursday.

Bars and restaurants are limited to seating up to six people at a single table. They also must begin recording the names and phone numbers of patrons inside, so that information can be saved for coronavirus contact tracing efforts if anyone tests positive for the illness.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was tracking 12 coronavirus outbreaks involving bars and restaurants on Thursday.

Violations of the orders are punishable by up to a $1,000 civil fine or misdemeanor charges, which carry up to 90 days in jail and a $200 fine. Businesses that don’t comply could face action against their licenses to operate.

“The orders that MDHHS has issued are centered on keeping the public safe and following best practices to reduce the spread of this deadly virus,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “The alarming surge we are now seeing is exactly why we were so worried about the fall season. We must remain vigilant, so we prevent long-term health consequences and unnecessary deaths, and protect our hospital capacity and the health of our frontline health workers.”

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon also moved the northern Lower Peninsula backward to Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start plan. The region previously had fewer restrictions than the rest of Michigan, but Gordon said the move will treat all regions of the state equally.

State health officials also issued a number of guidelines for Michigan residents to consider, which are designed to limit the spread of coronavirus. They include:

  • Meet outside whenever possible and limit time together indoors.
  • Limit indoor gatherings to no more than two households or 10 people.
  • Wear a mask or face covering at all times outside the home, except when eating or drinking.
  • Maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
  • Don’t talk loudly, because higher volume can increase the spread of COVID-19 by up to 30 times.
  • Wash hands regularly.

Michigan’s mask and face covering requirements remain in effect.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued Thursday’s orders under the Public Health Code of 1978, which was not affected by the Michigan Supreme Court ruling on Oct. 2 that limited Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers.

