Advertisement

Michigan reports 3,600+ newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths

Michigan coronavirus
Michigan coronavirus(WLUC/MGN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported more than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which include some that normally would have been counted on Friday after a network problem.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,675 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday for a total of 171,220. State health officials also reported 41 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Thursday, which increase Michigan’s total to 7,298.

The data used to calculate the number of new cases and deaths on Thursday came later than normal, so the increases include some cases that normally would have been counted on Friday. Health officials say the delay in obtaining numbers was the result of network connectivity issues.

More than half of the deaths reported Thursday -- or 22 -- came after a routine review of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The Genesee County Health Department reported its fifth daily increase of more than 100 coronavirus cases on Wednesday with a total of 108. That is the fourth highest daily increase behind 131 on Oct. 26, 141 on Oct. 23 and 112 on Oct. 16.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 124, but they noted that figure could be affected by a lab that reported errors on 3,400 diagnostic tests in Michigan.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing bounced back above 50,000 this week with more than 54,000 tests completed on Tuesday and more than 51,400 on Wednesday. The percentage of positive coronavirus tests reached a nearly six-month high of 8.6% on Wednesday, which is the highest since 8.92% on May 5.

COVID-19 hospitalization data for Michigan was not updated Thursday afternoon.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

  • Genesee, 5,982 cases and 310 deaths, which is an increase of 120 cases and two deaths.
  • Saginaw, 3,821 cases, 152 deaths and 1,934 patients recovered, which is an increase of 124 cases and three deaths.
  • Arenac, 99 cases, three deaths and 56 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.
  • Bay, 1,354 cases, 62 deaths and 975 patients recovered, which is an increase of 39 cases.
  • Clare, 263 cases, 13 deaths and 88 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases and two deaths.
  • Gladwin, 197 cases, two deaths and 83 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.
  • Gratiot, 491 cases and 17 deaths, which is an increase of 27 cases.
  • Huron, 242 cases, six deaths and 182 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases and one death.
  • Iosco, 255 cases, 15 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.
  • Isabella, 987 cases, 15 deaths and 613 recoveries, which is an increase of 38 cases.
  • Lapeer, 800 cases, 37 deaths and 486 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.
  • Midland, 945 cases, 14 deaths and 644 recoveries, which is an increase of 44 cases.
  • Ogemaw, 105 cases, five deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.
  • Oscoda, 38 cases, two deaths and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Roscommon, 170 cases, six deaths and 75 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.
  • Sanilac, 210 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.
  • Shiawassee, 713 cases, 33 deaths and 544 recoveries, which is an increase of 32 cases.
  • Tuscola, 608 cases, 36 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Grand Blanc Schools keeps high school students remote until January

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Superintendent Clarence Garner shares the success of the district’s hybrid learning model and why high school students will wait for the second semester before they return to their classrooms.

State

Michigan gathering limits tightened, restaurants have new COVID-19 requirements

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced extended and additional restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the illness.

Coronavirus

Pope ends public audiences, eyes Christmas as virus surges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis is halting his public general audiences and will limit participation at Christmas and other upcoming Masses amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Italy and the Vatican, officials said Thursday.

Coronavirus

Michigan COVID-19 emergency orders will be extended

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The tighter gathering limits are planned for areas seeing the highest spread of COVID-19. Specifics of the new orders were not released.

Latest News

National

How to make Halloween as safe as possible for you and trick-or-treaters

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
While the Centers for Disease and Prevention has already classified trick or treating as high-risk, the agency says the tradition can be made safer.

National

Last-minute push to make Halloween safer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
How to let your family have a fun and safe holiday.

Coronavirus

MidMichigan Health imposes new visitor restrictions at hospitals, other facilities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The restrictions are similar to what the Midland-based health care system imposed last spring, when the coronavirus pandemic reached Michigan.

Coronavirus

Gathering limits in East Lansing tightened ahead of Halloween, MSU-U of M football game

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Effective immediately, no more than 10 people may gather together outdoors in an area on the northern edge of Michigan State University.

National

‘Difficult winter’: Europe divided on lockdowns; cases soar

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Germany’s disease control agency said local health authorities reported 16,774 new positive tests for COVID-19 in the past day, pushing the country’s total since the start of the outbreak close to the half million-mark.

Coronavirus

Czech hospitals overwhelmed by new COVID cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Understaffed and overwhelmed, some Czech hospitals will soon turn patients away.