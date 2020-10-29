Michigan reports 3,600+ newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported more than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which include some that normally would have been counted on Friday after a network problem.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,675 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday for a total of 171,220. State health officials also reported 41 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Thursday, which increase Michigan’s total to 7,298.

The data used to calculate the number of new cases and deaths on Thursday came later than normal, so the increases include some cases that normally would have been counted on Friday. Health officials say the delay in obtaining numbers was the result of network connectivity issues.

More than half of the deaths reported Thursday -- or 22 -- came after a routine review of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The Genesee County Health Department reported its fifth daily increase of more than 100 coronavirus cases on Wednesday with a total of 108. That is the fourth highest daily increase behind 131 on Oct. 26, 141 on Oct. 23 and 112 on Oct. 16.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 124, but they noted that figure could be affected by a lab that reported errors on 3,400 diagnostic tests in Michigan.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing bounced back above 50,000 this week with more than 54,000 tests completed on Tuesday and more than 51,400 on Wednesday. The percentage of positive coronavirus tests reached a nearly six-month high of 8.6% on Wednesday, which is the highest since 8.92% on May 5.

COVID-19 hospitalization data for Michigan was not updated Thursday afternoon.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 5,982 cases and 310 deaths, which is an increase of 120 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 3,821 cases, 152 deaths and 1,934 patients recovered, which is an increase of 124 cases and three deaths.

Arenac, 99 cases, three deaths and 56 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Bay, 1,354 cases, 62 deaths and 975 patients recovered, which is an increase of 39 cases.

Clare, 263 cases, 13 deaths and 88 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases and two deaths.

Gladwin, 197 cases, two deaths and 83 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Gratiot, 491 cases and 17 deaths, which is an increase of 27 cases.

Huron, 242 cases, six deaths and 182 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases and one death.

Iosco, 255 cases, 15 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Isabella, 987 cases, 15 deaths and 613 recoveries, which is an increase of 38 cases.

Lapeer, 800 cases, 37 deaths and 486 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Midland, 945 cases, 14 deaths and 644 recoveries, which is an increase of 44 cases.

Ogemaw, 105 cases, five deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Oscoda, 38 cases, two deaths and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 170 cases, six deaths and 75 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Sanilac, 210 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Shiawassee, 713 cases, 33 deaths and 544 recoveries, which is an increase of 32 cases.

Tuscola, 608 cases, 36 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.

