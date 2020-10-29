Michigan unemployment agency launches new performance dashboard

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has launched a new dashboard to increase transparency on the historically high number of claims for benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

The online resource will show weekly data, including the total amount of benefits paid through federal and state unemployment programs. It also shows the total number of people receiving unemployment benefits in each county.

The dashboard will be updated each Wednesday and includes a download feature for a full report that has more detailed information. The agency says it’s certified 96% of more than 2.2 million potentially eligible claimants.

Unemployed Michigan workers have received more than $25 billion worth of benefits since March.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency received nearly 3 million applications for benefits since March. Of those:

287,400 were deemed ineligible.

297,577 have not certified their claims.

98,874 accounts are on hold to verify identification.

10,863 accounts are on hold for other issues.

The unemployment agency rolled out a new telephone appointment system last week to improve service for people experiencing issues with getting benefits. Workers can call the agency’s hotline to set up a time for an unemployment representative to call back and work on the problem.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.