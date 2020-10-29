Advertisement

Mid-Michigan coaching legend Archie Robinson passed away

Achrie Robinson was 71 -years-old
Coaching legend Archie Robinson passed away
Coaching legend Archie Robinson passed away(WJRT/ABC12)
By Brandon Green
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan coaching legend Archie Robinson passed away yesterday.

Robinson’s coaching career started in 1974 and he amassed over 400 wins while coaching boys basketball at Hamady, Millington, Mt. Morris, and Atherton. He was also the first women’s basketball coach in SVSU’s history.

Robinson was also a passionate teacher and coached other sports such as football and baseball.

The long-time coach was a standout on the football in his playing days.

He attended Hillsdale College, where was an All-American defensive back and was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 1972.

Robinson is survived by his wife Sharon are his daughter, Ruth Ann Robinson, and his brother, James (Sue) Robinson.

