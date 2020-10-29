MidMichigan Health imposes new visitor restrictions at hospitals, other facilities

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - MidMichigan Health is restricting visitors to its hospitals and other facilities as COVID-19 cases continue climbing in the region.

The restrictions are similar to what the Midland-based health care system imposed last spring, when the coronavirus pandemic reached Michigan. Only patients, their approved supporters, staff and essential vendors will be allowed inside until further notice.

“As we continue to see the community spread of COVID-19 increase, limiting the number of persons who enter our facilities is critical,” said MidMichigan Health President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery. “We implemented similar restrictions back in the spring and appreciated the support of our communities to do what we could to keep our patients and staff safe."

Everyone entering MidMichigan Health facilities will receive a screening for COVID-19 symptoms, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

Only visitors seeing a critical or dying patient, someone giving birth, someone accompanying a child patient, someone helping an emergency patient communicate or someone bringing a patient home will be allowed inside. Visitors are required to wear a face covering at all times.

All visitors must be 16 or older.

MidMichigan Health is offering e-cards, wireless internet access and telephones with free local calls for patients to remain in contact with their loved ones. Visitors are allowed to use cell phones in designated areas.

Postler-Slattery still encouraged patients to seek medical care without delaying despite the visitor restrictions and that MidMichigan Health facilities remain safe.

