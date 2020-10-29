Advertisement

Mike Pence pledges manufacturing jobs and minority support during campaign rally in Flint

Pence telling voters why they need four more years of Trump in the White House
By Michael Nafso
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/28/2020) - We’re now less than a week away from Election Day.

Both campaigns are hitting Michigan hard to secure those sixteen electoral votes.

“This election is a choice between a Trump recovery and a Biden depression," Vice President Mike Pence said.

Vice President Mike Pence was in Flint Wednesday night for a ‘Make America Great Again Victory Rally’ at Flint’s Bishop International Airport.

He’s telling voters why they need four more years of Trump in the White House.

Across the nation, more than 71 million people have already voted early - a record! Michigan voters could tip the scales, so our state remains a must win for both camps.

During the rally, Pence shared his focus on Flint’s economy and supporting minority communities.

Pence said the automotive industry is roaring back in Michigan. He mentioned GM adding jobs in Oakland County, Fiat Chrysler creating jobs in Detroit, and here...

“Maybe best of all, last year, GM announced that they’re invested 150 million dollars in their Assembly Plant right here in Flint, Michigan,” Pence said. 

That message sat well with supporters who say it’s all about who’s going to bring the economy back all the way.

“There’s talks of a steel mill going in Durand. We’ve seen General Motors put up plants and do expansions, bringing jobs back, and that’s really important to us and hits home locally,” Fenton resident, Andria Strittmatter said.

Pence also mentioning supporting law enforcement and minority communities. Flint City Councilman Maurice Davis says supporting this community is what’s driving his support for President Trump.

“We’re tired of suffering and nobody give a damn about poor folks. President Trump then reached out with nothing but love," Davis said.

Regarding minority communities, Pence said, “Under our administration, we saw the lowest unemployment ever recorded for African Americans, the highest funding for historically-Black colleges and universities. We supported educational choice for families and 8,000 opportunity zones that are creating jobs in inner cities including the opportunity zone right here in Flint, Michigan.” 

The week will continue to be a busy one for politics in Michigan. On Thursday, Jill Biden will visit Michigan, President Trump will be in Michigan on Friday, and Joe Biden will be joined by former President, Barack Obama in Michigan on Saturday.

