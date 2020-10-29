Advertisement

Ontario Hockey League sets schedule for shortened 2020-2021 season

Games won’t start until Feb. 4 and teams will be grouped geographically to reduce travel
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Hockey fans will have a wait a few more months to see the Flint Firebirds and Saginaw Spirit back in action.

The Ontario Hockey League announced its plans for a shortened 2020-2021 season on Thursday, which includes each team playing 40 games during the regular season mostly against opponents who are relatively close geographically.

“Although we are eager to get back on the ice, the safety and well-being of our players, staff, officials, tremendous fans and communities remains paramount,” said OHL Commissioner David Branch.

OHL teams are scheduled to begin training camps on Jan. 23 and play their 40-game schedule from Feb. 4 through May 8. The regular season schedule will reduce team travel as much as possible with a team alignment that will be announced later.

Eight teams will qualify for the OHL playoffs, which begin May 11. The first round will be best of five while the second and third rounds will be best of seven series to be completed by June 14. The 2021 Memorial Cup finals are scheduled to begin June 17.

