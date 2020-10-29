Advertisement

President Trump’s son appearing with Ted Nugent in Davison

Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father in De Pere
Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father in De Pere
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Donald Trump Jr. is planning a Halloween campaign stop with Michigan native Ted Nugent and others in Davison Township.

President Donald Trump’s son will be at Williams Gun Sight Company at 7389 Lapeer Road around 11 a.m. Saturday for a Make America Great Again rally. Doors open to the public at 9:30 a.m.

Anyone planning to attend the rally is asked to preregister on the Trump-Pence campaign website.

