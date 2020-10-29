President Trump’s son appearing with Ted Nugent in Davison

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Donald Trump Jr. is planning a Halloween campaign stop with Michigan native Ted Nugent and others in Davison Township.

President Donald Trump’s son will be at Williams Gun Sight Company at 7389 Lapeer Road around 11 a.m. Saturday for a Make America Great Again rally. Doors open to the public at 9:30 a.m.

Anyone planning to attend the rally is asked to preregister on the Trump-Pence campaign website.

