Some Rain Thursday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front moving off to the east today will keep a lot of clouds in place, give us a chilly NNE breeze, and aid in lake effect starting later today. High pressure moving in tomorrow helps to break up some of our clouds, and that plus a warm front gives us much more pleasant weather for Saturday.

Today will be cool and cloudy with spotty showers into the evening. Highs will be near 40 north of the bay, and only in the low to mid 40s elsewhere. Winds will pick up this morning, and stay breezy through the evening at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s, out of the NNE.

In the thumb lake effect will continue into early tomorrow morning, but with temps falling, you’ll see scattered mix and flurries. Tonight’s lows will be in the low 30s southward and upper 20s further north. Clouds will break up a bit overnight, and that will be the case into Friday morning.

Friday afternoon we’ll dry out, see more sunshine, and get winds to shift to the NW at 5-10mph. It’ll be cold tomorrow with highs only near 40!

Saturday is milder with highs near 50 and sunshine. We’ll remain in the mid 40s through the evening with winds picking up a bit. Sunday morning is mild before temperatures start to fall through the day.

