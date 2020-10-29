Advertisement

Some Rain Thursday

Cool Day.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front moving off to the east today will keep a lot of clouds in place, give us a chilly NNE breeze, and aid in lake effect starting later today. High pressure moving in tomorrow helps to break up some of our clouds, and that plus a warm front gives us much more pleasant weather for Saturday.

Today will be cool and cloudy with spotty showers into the evening. Highs will be near 40 north of the bay, and only in the low to mid 40s elsewhere. Winds will pick up this morning, and stay breezy through the evening at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s, out of the NNE.

In the thumb lake effect will continue into early tomorrow morning, but with temps falling, you’ll see scattered mix and flurries. Tonight’s lows will be in the low 30s southward and upper 20s further north. Clouds will break up a bit overnight, and that will be the case into Friday morning.

Friday afternoon we’ll dry out, see more sunshine, and get winds to shift to the NW at 5-10mph. It’ll be cold tomorrow with highs only near 40!

Saturday is milder with highs near 50 and sunshine. We’ll remain in the mid 40s through the evening with winds picking up a bit. Sunday morning is mild before temperatures start to fall through the day.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Lake Effect Rain & Snow Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Effect Rain & Snow Thursday

Forecast

Cloudy & chilly with a chance for rain

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
A cold front moving off to the east today will keep a lot of clouds in place, give us a chilly NNE breeze, and aid in lake effect starting later today.

Forecast

WJRT October 29th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago
WJRT October 29th, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
More Clouds and a Few Showers for Thursday...

Latest News

Forecast

JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

Updated: 15 hours ago
A New Batch of Chilly Air is Moving in...

Forecast

JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
More Chilly Air is on the Way...

Forecast

JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 19 hours ago
A Few Showers Possible Thursday...

Forecast

Sunshine & Warmth Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT
|
By Brad Sugden
Warmth Returns Briefly.

Weather

Sunshine & Warmth Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT
Sunshine & Warmth Wednesday

Forecast

Beautiful today!

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Sunny skies and highs near 50 today!