What not to wear: See what clothing and items aren’t allowed at the polls

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Anyone heading to the polls on Tuesday hoping to make a political fashion statement may want to think twice.

Election workers across Michigan will be enforcing policies that prohibit campaign logos.

While not every state has the same regulations at the polls, the Michigan Bureau of Elections says voters can be turned away for sporting a MAGA hat or Biden 2020 shirt.

RELATED: See Michigan's rules for clothing not allowed at the polls

“Michigan has prohibited the practice of displaying election-related material at the polls for decades. This includes clothing and buttons, as well as materials such as pamphlets,” the Michigan Secretary of State website says.

Grand Blanc Township Clerk Cathy Lane said the restrictions will be strictly enforced at all polling locations.

“No campaign materials, hats, T-shirts or face masks can be worn into a location,” she said.

Any voters who show up to their polling location wearing campaign material simply will be asked to leave, Lane said.

“You’ll be asked to remove them or to leave if you’re wearing a shirt or something in order for you to go and change your shirt,” she said.

Voters are free to cast a ballot after they change or completely cover the unapproved items. Lane said election workers will do their best to make sure Election Day runs smoothly.

“It’s going to be stressful for everyone, so if you do have questions, I want you to call. I am taking questions every day as quickly as we can,” she said. “Be polite to those who you’re sharing the line with and the polling workers who are going to have a long day there.”

