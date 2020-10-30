Advertisement

Auburn City Hall temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUBRUN, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/30/20)- We’re just days away from what’s billed as one of the biggest election days in recent history.

And a mid-Michigan’s City Hall is temporarily shut down with a number of employees under quarantine. All due to COVID-19.

But the Bay County Clerk tells me despite this major setback, Auburn will be ready on Tuesday.

“You know that was one of our concerns. If and how we might be compromised by this,” said Bay County Clerk, Cindy Luczak.

An already hectic week leading up to Tuesday’s Presidential Election has become even more stressful for the Bay County Clerk’s office, after Auburn City Halls temporarily shuts down after an employee tests positive for COVID-19. Forcing 14 other employees into quarantine for 14 days.

“They include the clerk, the treasurer, the city manager, DPW staff, maintenance people. It’s pretty much everyone,” she said,

Luczak says they have a plan to make sure voters in Auburn can still cast their ballots, safely.

“Monday, they have been advised to do a through cleaning of the premises to prepare for Tuesday. And on Tuesday we do have a staff of election workers. We have trained election inspectors. So myself and the election workers will be there on Tuesday,” she said.

The County will also put someone in the role of clerk to register people who haven’t registered vote in advance-- on Election Day.

“Our polls are staffed and ready to go. But we didn’t see this one coming and it’s not to say within the next few days, it couldn’t strike elsewhere, but the city of Auburn will be fine,” Luczak

As required by law--there will be one employee at city hall on Saturday to issue ballots. But only through the door and with protective coverings on the ballots.

