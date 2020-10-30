Advertisement

Farwell man wins $2 million Powerball prize

Robert Mihalyfi, 65, matched all five white balls in the Sept. 30 drawing -- 14-18-36-49-67.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARWELL, Mich. (WJRT) - A Farwell man will retire more comfortably after claiming a $2 million Powerball prize.

Robert Mihalyfi, 65, matched all five white balls in the Sept. 30 drawing -- 14-18-36-49-67 -- for a $1 million prize. He bought the extra Power Play on his ticket, which doubled the prize to $2 million.

Mihalyfi bought his winning ticket at KC’s Lake Thirteen Party Store on West Surrey Road in Farwell.

“I play usually play Fantasy 5 but decided to buy a Powerball ticket to that day,” said Mihalyfi. “I checked the ticket the next day and I was stunned!”

Mihalyfi recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He plans to share some of his winnings with family and save the rest for retirement.

“It’s an amazing feeling to win, and it means a more secure and comfortable retirement for my wife and me,” Mihalyfi said.

Powerball tickets cost $2 and the Power Play option can be added for another $1. Powerball drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday.

