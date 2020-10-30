Advertisement

Fresh off suspension, AJ Hinch takes over as Tigers manager

He managed the 2017 Houston Astros to a World Series title before the sign stealing scandal
Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch speaks during the Major League Baseball winter meetings, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in San Diego./ Source: (Associated Press)
Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch speaks during the Major League Baseball winter meetings, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in San Diego./ Source: (Associated Press)(WVLT)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have hired AJ Hinch to be their new manager, giving him a chance to return to a major league dugout after he was fired by Houston in the wake of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

For the 46-year-old Hinch, this is an opportunity to revive his managerial career. He guided Houston to the 2017 World Series title.

That championship — and a lot of what Hinch accomplished there — is now viewed in a different light. An investigation found the Astros used a video feed from a center field camera to decode the opposing catcher’s signs.

Hinch takes over managing the Tigers from Ron Gardenhire, who resigned just before the end of last season in September.

