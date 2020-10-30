Fresh off suspension, AJ Hinch takes over as Tigers manager

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have hired AJ Hinch to be their new manager, giving him a chance to return to a major league dugout after he was fired by Houston in the wake of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

For the 46-year-old Hinch, this is an opportunity to revive his managerial career. He guided Houston to the 2017 World Series title.

That championship — and a lot of what Hinch accomplished there — is now viewed in a different light. An investigation found the Astros used a video feed from a center field camera to decode the opposing catcher’s signs.

Hinch takes over managing the Tigers from Ron Gardenhire, who resigned just before the end of last season in September.

