Genesee County agencies to distribute CARES act funding for rental, mortgage, utility assistance

By Mark Bullion
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County has received roughly $3.5 million in CARES act funding from the federal government. Approximately $315,000 will go towards rental, mortgage and utility assistance for residents facing financial hardship because of COVID-19, the Metropolitan Planning Commission announced Friday.

“We sent out surveys back in the summer. We surveyed all of our local units of government and some of our agencies like the homeless providers we work with. We basically surveyed everyone to see what the biggest needs were in the community,” said Lead Planner Damon Fortney.

The program is open to low to moderate income residents who have suffered major income loss due to the pandemic.

Eligible residents can receive up to 6 months worth of rental, mortgage and utility assistance.

“We’ve talked to a number of the shelters, and the people there are obviously very stressed out. It’s already a hard thing to be in a homeless shelter, but to have to follow all the new rules and the worries and anxiety that comes with that,” he said.

The funds are going to be distributed on a first come first serve basis. And while it is available on a county wide level, not every community is eligible for the funding. For example, the program is not open to Flint residents because the city receives Housing and Urban Development funding directly.

The city of Clio, Davison, Village of Otter Lake and Lennon have opted out of the funding.

The Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission, Catholic Charities, and the Genesee County Community Action Resource Department are in charge of distributing the funds.

“This is kind of the biggest amount of money we’ve ever had for this type of program, so it’s definitely very exciting that we can provide more than we ever have before.”

More information can be found here: http://gcmpc.org/cares-act-rental-assistance/?fbclid=IwAR1EdvW6kL_bvjqrW9xzTE2np2GNX9x2xwYdO4KKVON3lHNRkl00S9E1FdQ

