Good Kids: 9-year-old Macy Common raises money for C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

By Mark Bullion
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - A Linden girl is going above and beyond to help children who are sick.

Macy Common, 9, is a hard worker, a go-getter and a little girl with determination and a big heart.

“I just wanted to help out the sick children in Mott hospital because I have a couple friends that got sick, and I don’t know if they went to Mott hospital but it still made me happy,” Common said.

During quarantine earlier this year, Macy helped raise $300 for C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital all by herself.

“I did a lot of chores around the house, and saved birthday money and I sold a couple of bracelets,” she said.

That $300 will be matched Tuesday evening at the CHAMPS for Mott virtual fundraiser.

“That makes me feel even more happy,” Macy said.

Tthe same can be said for Macy’s parents, Chris and Angie Common.

“For Macy to pick up on the fact that she wanted to help in the way that she could, it was just really moving and touching to us as parents,” Angie said.

Chris and Angie are both registered nurses and they both openly discuss the challenges they and patients face on a daily basis.

The money raised will go towards buying arts and crafts, pillows and blankets to help make those hospital stays for those sick kids just a little more comfortable.

As for Macy, the bar is only going to get higher from here on out.

“I want to start a new one and my goal is $500, and I really hope I get there,” she said.

