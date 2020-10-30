Advertisement

High school football teams forced to skip playoffs due to COVID-19 precautions

Owosso and Nouvel Catholic Central are out while Mount Pleasant and Ithaca receive byes to the second round
MHSAA Football.
MHSAA Football.(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The high school football season ended abruptly this week for two Mid-Michigan teams, which were forced to sit out their opening round playoff games due to COVID-19 precautions.

Nouvel Catholic Central High School in Saginaw and Owosso High School both were placed in quarantine due to potential COVID-19 exposure. Neither team was allowed to play Friday, meaning they forfeit their first round playoff games and cannot advance to the next round.

The Panthers from Nouvel Catholic Central were supposed to take on Frankfort High School on Friday. No players from Nouvel tested positive for coronavirus as of Thursday evening, but contact tracing efforts led to a 14-day quarantine for the team.

The Panthers end the abbreviated season with a 4-2 record.

Owosso’s game against Williamston was called off hours before kickoff after a player tested positive for COVID-19. Administrators say the player’s diagnosis affected several other members of the Trojans team.

Officials say the situation is disappointing, but the health and safety of Owosso students and opposing players remains the utmost importance.

Two other Mid-Michigan high school football teams automatically advance after their opponents forfeited their playoff openers.

The Oilers from Mount Pleasant High School were supposed to take on Gaylord High School, which forfeited due to COVID-19 concerns. Ithaca High School was scheduled to take on Lakeview High School, but the Wildcats forfeited due to injuries and eligibility issues.

Both Mount Pleasant and Ithaca receive a bye in the first round of the playoffs and will advance to the second round next week.

