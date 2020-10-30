Advertisement

Homeless Angels need help caring for baby girl born in shelter

The baby came a month early, leaving the shelter “feverishly running around” to make sure they were prepared for her arrival.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/30/2020) - Shiawassee County’s only homeless shelter is meeting the need just in time.

An expectant mother walked into Homeless Angels in Owosso last week, to make sure her daughter would have a home by the time she was born.

“God’s timing is everything,” Director Shelly Ochodnicky said.

Baby Aviana was born just 5 days later, one month early.

Ochodnicky is now asking for the community’s help in getting the newborn what she needs.

“She did not have anything!” she said.

At 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, little Aviana came into the world weighing just 5 lbs. 1 oz.

“So, we have been feverishly running around and trying to prepare and get things ready,” Ochodnicky explained.

She said Aviana’s Mom and almost 2-year-old big sister walked through their doors last Friday. They were homeless and needed help finding stability.

“With the programs and the agencies that we work with so closely, we have a lot of resources that we know we’re going to be able to help her with. And it was just a great fit,” Ochodnicky shared. “And, we had one family room left open. So we went ahead and decided to move her in and get started.”

Ochodnicky is grateful that the timing couldn’t have been more perfect.

They knew the Mom’s due date was approaching. Originally, Aviana’s family expected her one month from now on November 29th. Instead, she came early.

“Luckily I mean, our community is awesome. So we’re working some things out and trying to get everything gathered up and ready,” Ochodnicky said.

Homeless Angels runs solely on donations from the community. Since posting about Aviana’s arrival on Facebook, Ochodnicky said they received preemie diapers and a bassinet. She was also able to run to the store to get her some clothes.

“The gift cards are really helpful -- the $25 gift cards we’ve had dropped off or bigger from Meijer; because as these things arise, these needs arise, sometimes we got to go get them right now,” she explained.

The shelter reports 1 in 30 kids are homeless. It’s a statistic they’re seeing as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact families.

Ochodnicky shared they’re also helping out another mom of two right now.

With the holidays approaching, she knows this won’t be the last family in need.

“People are, you know, kind of wondering what is coming for the next few months or a year, financially. So, it will be interesting; because obviously, this is unprecedented times, so we have a lot going on but we’re hopeful,” Ochodnicky added.

If you’d like to help Aviana’s family, click here to donate online or Ochodnicky said any donations can be dropped off or mailed to Homeless Angels 218 N Park Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867.

Another way to help the shelter is by volunteering. With only 3 paid positions, Ochodnicky said the shelter couldn’t run without the volunteers.

If you’d like to sign up to help, a one-hour training is coming up November 7th.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Otisville pastor succumbs to COVID-19, community remembers her loving and giving spirit

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Pastor Betty Kay Leitelt of Otisville United Methodist Church passed away from COVID-19 October 28th.

Community

Genesee County agencies to distribute CARES act funding for rental, mortgage, utility assistance

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Genesee County has received roughly $3.5 million in CARES act funding from the federal government. Approximately $315,000 will go towards rental, mortgage and utility assistance for residents facing financial hardship because of COVID-19, the Metropolitan Planning Commission announced Friday.

Homelessness

Shelter of Flint offers tickets to a virtual Halloween Party

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Angie Hendershot
Shelter of Flint offers ticket to virtual Halloween party

Politics

Genesee County Clerk asks voters to leave guns at home

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Clerk John Gleason talks safety at the polls ahead of Election Day Tuesday

Latest News

Coronavirus

Grand Blanc Schools keeps high school students remote until January

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Superintendent Clarence Garner shares the success of the district’s hybrid learning model and why high school students will wait for the second semester before they return to their classrooms.

Community

Adopt-A-Pet in Fenton raises $30,000 from bottle and can drive

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Back in April, during the statewide coronavirus shutdown, the shelter asked people to donate returnable bottles and cans since they couldn’t hold fundraisers.

Community

Food Bank of Eastern Michigan doubles 2019 output already this year

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
|
By Mallory Pearson
They are gearing up for what could be the toughest winter season in the food bank’s history.

News

Pandemic brings rise in domestic violence cases, non-profits needing community’s help

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
On the rise. According to data from the National Domestic Violence Hotline, calls placed into the hotline have risen 9% nationally this year. In Michigan, out of more than 1,800 cases from January to June – 97% of those involved emotional and verbal abuse.

Crime

Women accused of smuggling cell phones for Genesee County Jail inmates

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The women who worked for vendors of the jail are now new inmates.

Good Kids

Linden girl with big heart helps raise money for C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
A Linden girl is going above and beyond to help children who are sick.