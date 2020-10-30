Advertisement

JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Stubborn cloud cover and northwesterly winds held temperatures a good bit below average Friday.  Highest temperatures had to fight to push past the 40-degree mark.  Our “normal” high is now 54.  The trend for the night will be for our skies to clear, and for the winds to diminish.  That combination, following a very chilly day, will result in a pretty cold start to our Saturday.  Lows early Saturday morning will dip into the low-to-mid 20s.

While our Halloween Day will start out on a cold note, the day overall will turn out pretty decent.  Bright sunshine in the morning will give temperatures a nice jump-start.  For the afternoon, highs will surround 50-degrees.  That is still a bit below average, but considering the cold start, that isn’t a bad day’s worth of warming.  Southerly winds will also help warm us up for the day.  Wind speeds for the afternoon will top-out at around 15 mph.

By Saturday night some rain will work its way into Mid-Michigan.  That rain will mix with, and then change over to, snow showers as our Sunday wears on.  A pretty strong cold front moving across lower Michigan will support clouds, mixed showers, stiff winds from the west to northwest, and falling temperatures Sunday afternoon.  Wind speeds Sunday will top-out in the 20 to 30 mpg range.  As that front moves off to the east, conditions will improve Monday, with a nice stretch of weather expected for the rest of the week. - JR

