JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report

Stubborn cloud cover and northwesterly winds held temperatures a good bit below average Friday. Highest temperatures had to fight to push past the 40-degree mark. Our “normal” high is now 54. The trend for the night will be for our skies to clear, and for the winds to diminish. That combination, following a very chilly day, will result in a pretty cold start to our Saturday. Lows early Saturday morning will dip into the low-to-mid 20s.

While our Halloween Day will start out on a cold note, the day overall will turn out pretty decent. Bright sunshine in the morning will give temperatures a nice jump-start. For the afternoon, highs will surround 50-degrees. That is still a bit below average, but considering the cold start, that isn’t a bad day’s worth of warming. Southerly winds will also help warm us up for the day. Wind speeds for the afternoon will top-out at around 15 mph.

By Saturday night some rain will work its way into Mid-Michigan. That rain will mix with, and then change over to, snow showers as our Sunday wears on. A pretty strong cold front moving across lower Michigan will support clouds, mixed showers, stiff winds from the west to northwest, and falling temperatures Sunday afternoon. Wind speeds Sunday will top-out in the 20 to 30 mpg range. As that front moves off to the east, conditions will improve Monday, with a nice stretch of weather expected for the rest of the week. - JR