Advertisement

Lansing-area police department sidelined because of coronavirus

DeWitt Township Police administrative offices set to close
DeWitt Township Police administrative offices set to close
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - An entire police department north of Lansing is off duty because of the coronavirus.

DeWitt Township closed its department Wednesday due to some positive cases. Township manager Andrew Dymczyk says other officers and staff were told to quarantine.

Police in neighboring communities are available to respond to calls in DeWitt, along with state police and Clinton County sheriff’s deputies.

The township says anyone who came in close contact with a member of the police department between Oct. 14 and 27 should monitor their health.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan restaurant association: New COVID-19 mandate ‘lacks merit’

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Restaurants will be required to record the name and phone number for all patrons beginning Monday.

National

Empty Parisian sidewalks as France enters day 1 of lockdown

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Parisians — along with the rest of this nation of 67 million — were confined to their homes as of Friday, for the second time in seven months, under a presidential decree ratified by Parliament.

National

France starts 4-week lockdown

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the country will begin a four-week national lockdown starting Friday.

Health

Eye dangers you can lose sight of around Halloween

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
With Halloween coming up, people are looking to get their costumes ready. Whether it’s showing off vampire-looking red contacts, glittery lashes, or the timeless cat-eye, do these products hurt your eyes? Can they cause a lifetime of damage? Ivanhoe has the answers.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases break record while star quarterback tests positive

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
COVID-19 cases break record while star quarterback tests positive

News

Mid-Michigan restaurants react to new contact tracing, seating requirements

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Restaurant owners had mixed reactions to the latest requirements handed down by the state health department Thursday.

News

Strike averted: McLaren Flint hospital reaches tentative contract with about 1,000 nurses

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The tentative agreement, which must be approved by both sides, would run for four years.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 3,600+ newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,675 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday for a total of 171,220.

Coronavirus

Grand Blanc Schools keeps high school students remote until January

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Superintendent Clarence Garner shares the success of the district’s hybrid learning model and why high school students will wait for the second semester before they return to their classrooms.

State

Michigan gathering limits tightened, restaurants have new COVID-19 requirements

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced extended and additional restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the illness.