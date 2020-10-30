McLaren doctor, husband fed up with U.S. immigration system, leaving for Canada

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Great Lakes Bay Region doctor whose skills are highly valued during the coronavirus pandemic is preparing to leave the United States because of the uncertainty with the immigration system.

Dr. Amaraja Kanitkar is pulmonologist, who has been busy in this COVID-19 era. But she’s taking her specialty to Canada, because of what her and her husband refer to as America’s broken immigration system.

“I am putting my life every day at risk when I go in and take care of all the COVID patients,” Kanitkar said.

She has worked at McLaren Bay Region hospital since 2016. She’s a pulmonologist and a respiratory specialist. Her specialty is sought after during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Especially in the COVID era and the work that I do, I feel like it’s a war. It’s just a war on a different setting. It’s a war in the hospitals,” Kanitkar said.

She is from India, as is her husband, Sumant Joshi, who is a lead engineer at Fiat Chrysler. They were educated in the U.S. and have been living here for several years on H-1B visas, which allow American companies to employ foreign workers temporarily in specialty occupations.

They have both applied for green cards, but because of a backlog of cases, approval could take decades.

“Just staying on the visa, you are treated like an alien,” Joshi said.

His H-1B visa has expired and the process of getting a new one has been delayed because of what he believes is a complicated immigration process.

“They make it so difficult for you that eventually you are going to say, I’m done,” Joshi said.

They are done with the American system. The couple, along with their daughter Ovee, are moving to Canada.

“I felt like when we applied to Canada, it was completely different, where we were appreciated for our education and the expertise that we are bringing,” Kanitkar said.

They already have residency in Canada and can become citizens there in three years. While the couple says they will miss Mid-Michigan, the risk of having Sumant deported while he waits for a new visa is too great.

“If I get COVID, if I die or get disabled, basically my husband is going to get deported. My daughter, even though she is a U.S. citizen, she is going to have to leave the country because she cannot stay here by herself,” Kanitkar said.

“We did not come into this country illegally. We came in here legally, we followed every rule, we went by the book, we don’t deserve to be treated this way,” she said.

A spokesperson for the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service said they can’t comment on individual cases.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.